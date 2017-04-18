Partnership for the Pathway donates $100,000 for Phase 2 of Bringle Lake walking trail
Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer announced a $100,000 donation for completion of a walking trail. The money was given by Partnership for the Pathway.
