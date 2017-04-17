New organization to address needs of veterans in the works
Local and area military veterans may soon have a new organization to help address their needs. The leaders of several organizations will be meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Texarkana Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic on Realtor Road to discuss organizing what is tentatively designated as the Texarkana Community Veterans Engagement Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr 4
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|8
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|2
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC