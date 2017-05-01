'My name is Amy Stanley': Woman speaks out after her attacker gets 80 years in prison
The victim of a man sentenced last week to 80 years in an Arkansas prison for rape and other crimes is slowly moving forward. Amy Stanley was 33 when Vasquez Dominique Hayes, 22, invaded her home, raped her, robbed her and left her in a street in the pre-dawn hours of Nov. 22, 2015.
