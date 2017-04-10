Lunch with Leaders: Prissy Hickerson receives Idalee Hawkins Award

Prissy Hickerson reacts to being named the 2017 recipient of the Idalee Hawkins Leader of the Year Award on Tuesday during Leadership Texarkana's Lunch with Leaders at Texarkana Country Club. Former Arkansas State Rep. Mary Priscilla "Prissy" Hickerson received the Idalee Hawkins Award at the Lunch with Leaders occasion Tuesday at the Texarkana Country Club.

