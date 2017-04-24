Jury selection begins today for suspect's trial in rape case
Vasquez Hayes listens during a pretrial hearing Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Miller County Courthouse. Hayes is charged with the 2015 sexual assault of his former Sunday school teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr 4
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar '17
|Crazy guy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC