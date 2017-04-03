Judge orders mental evaluation for husband accused in wife's death: Man faces charge of criminally negligent homicide; defense cites prior brain injury A Texarkana man facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide for allegedly running over and killing his wife was ordered by a Miller County judge Monday to undergo a mental evaluation. Lucas Connor McCarley, 35, appeared for a pretrial hearing with Public Defender Matt Stephens at the Miller County courthouse Monday morning.

