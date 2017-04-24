Heritage or Hate?: Should statue here honoring Confederacy be taken down?
On Monday, the city began taking down statues and monuments honoring the Confederacy and key figures connected with that side in the Civil War. Critics say the city is trying to deny history and Southern heritage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
