'First Family of Texarkana music'
David Mallette and Dr. John Tennison present the first "Boogie" to Rule Beasley Saturday night at the Perot Theatre. This is the first lifetime achievement award given by the Regional Music Heritage Center.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College Hill middle School
|23 hr
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|8
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|2
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|3
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Mar 19
|wild_for_jesus
|11
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb '17
|George Nunn
|1
