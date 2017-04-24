College trustee resigns
Texarkana College seeks applications for the seat of Trustee Terry Taylor, who resigned Monday following 10 years of service on the board. "The TC Board of Trustees is a great group of professionals who love Texarkana College, and I have been very proud to be a part of this progressive group of individuals," Taylor stated in a press release.
