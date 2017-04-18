City to hike fees, hopes to raise $100K: Increases will affect animal shelter, fire department
Texarkana, Ark., voted on Monday to collect fees that could raise about $100,000 in revenue per year. At its regular meeting at City Hall, the Board of Directors passed an ordinance authorizing more than 20 new or increased fees for Fire Department and Animal Care and Adoption Center services.
