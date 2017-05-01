City slated to take another step toward voluntary tax
Texarkana, Ark., is expected on Monday to ask Miller County to add a $10 contribution option to city residents' property tax bills that could bring in an additional $285,000 in revenue for the city. At its regular meeting, the Board of Directors is scheduled to vote on requesting Miller County Quorum Court to add the voluntary tax.
