Cities to discuss water and airport: Joint panel slated to meet today
The Joint Texarkana Community Committee will meet today to discuss water issues affecting both Texarkanas. The bicity panel will also hear a follow-up report from Texarkana Regional Airport at its quarterly meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m. at the offices of Ark-Tex Council of Governments, 4808 Elizabeth St. on the Texas side.
