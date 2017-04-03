BestBets
The 26th anniversary Texarkana Quilt Show will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Four State Fairgrounds Fine Arts and Home Arts Buildings. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors.
