Authorities seek armed robbery suspect
This photo of surveillance video shows the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Monday, April 24, 2017, at Fast and Low convenience store, 402 East St. Police are asking the public for information or help identifying the man after he made off with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as being about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and 180-200 pounds.
