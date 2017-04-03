Arkansas side flushing hydrants to get rid of taste, odor
Texarkana, Ark., firefighter Adam Sheffield flushes the hydrant Wednesday afternoon on Wood Street between Front and Broad streets. The city will be doing the biannual flushing of all 1,400 hydrants on the Arkansas side throughout the month of April.
