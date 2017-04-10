Arkansas lottery shows rise in March ...

Arkansas lottery shows rise in March over '16 levels

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's revenue and net proceeds in March increased compared with the same month a year ago. The day before the month ended, a lottery retailer in Stuttgart sold the winning ticket for the $177 million Mega Millions jackpot.

