Arkansas High honors Sen. Hickey with Distinguished Alumni Award
During the Texarkana, Ark., School District's Distinguished Alumni dinner Thursday, Arkansas Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr. listens as former Arkansas Rep. Prissy Hickerson talks about some of the causes that Hickey has championed while in office. Hickey graduated from Arkansas High in 1985.
