Annual Stone Soup luncheon is April 20

Annual Stone Soup luncheon is April 20

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary's annual Gladys Morriss Stone Soup Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 400 E. Sixth St., Texarkana, Ark. Lunches are $10 a person for dine-in or takeout and include taco soup, salad, Texas toast, dessert and a drink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr 7 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr 4 Curious 1
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar 25 arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar 20 Crazy guy 8
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Mar 20 Crazy guy 2
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Mar 20 Crazy guy 3
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb '17 George Nunn 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC