Annual Stone Soup luncheon is April 20

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary's annual Gladys Morriss Stone Soup Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 400 E. Sixth St., Texarkana, Ark. Lunches are $10 a person for dine-in or takeout and include taco soup, salad, Texas toast, dessert and a drink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.