Alleged rape victim testifies

Yesterday

The alleged victim of a November 2015 rape gave a chilling account Tuesday to a Miller County jury of the night a gun-wielding man pushed his way into her Texarkana, Ark., house. The woman, then 33, told the jury of eight men and four women that there was something familiar about the man who wore a tightly-drawn hoodie, sunglasses, a mask and gloves but it wasn't until after an arrest was made that she realized her alleged attacker was Vasquez Dominique Hayes, a 22-year-old man to whom she'd taught history and English at a local parochial school years before.

