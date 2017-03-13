Volunteer Opportunities
HandsOn Texarkana, The New Volunteer Center, offers volunteer opportunities in the community and refers prospective volunteers to appropriate agencies and volunteer groups. Potential volunteers should contact Kathey Graves at 903-798-3211.
