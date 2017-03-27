Truck Rolls Over on Interstate 49

Truck Rolls Over on Interstate 49

14 hrs ago

Patrolman Chris Estes with the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department works the scene of a single-vehicle accident Thursday near mile marker 32 on Interstate 49. The driver of the Chevrolet truck was ejected, but his injuries were believed to be non-lifethreatening. A witness said the truck rolled at least four times coming to a stop against a barbwire fence.

