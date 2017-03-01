This Grandmother Will Carry Her Own Grandchild For Her Son & Daughter-In-Law
When Patty Resecker found out her daughter-in-law Kayla Jones wasn't able to get pregnant, she offered to be the surrogate. That means that when she gives birth, the baby that enters the world will be not her child but her grandchild.
