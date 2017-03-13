Texas side constructing welcome sign
Drivers headed eastbound on Interstate 30 will soon experience a warm welcome from the city of Texarkana, Texas, thanks to a new sign the city is constructing at the Kings Highway exit. "It's just going to be a very nice entryway for those coming into our city from the west," Mayor Bob Bruggeman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|wild_for_jesus
|10
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Feb 20
|Trustnobody1234
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb 19
|Texarkanacc
|19
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|curious
|24
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC