TASD board approves purchase of tablets, laptops
The Texarkana, Ark., School District approved iPads, laptops and other equipment at its regular Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening. The administrations approved purchasing 60 iPads, 60 cases and two charging carts from Apple for $32,564.43.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|wild_for_jesus
|10
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Feb 20
|Trustnobody1234
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb 19
|Texarkanacc
|19
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|curious
|24
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC