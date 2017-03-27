State off hook in 20 watery deaths

A federal judge in Texarkana dismissed 11 civil lawsuits Tuesday connected to the historic 2010 flood at Albert Pike campgrounds in the Ouachita National Forest that took the lives of 20 men, women and children. U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey issued an 18-page opinion ruling that the government is immune from the suits because of the Arkansas Recreational Use Statute, and shot down arguments from the plaintiffs' lawyers that exceptions outlined in the law should allow the civil actions to go forward.

