Scholars to hold induction ceremony

1 hr ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Scholars nonprofit organization invites the community to meet its students at a luncheon and induction ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held at Texas A&M University-Texarkana's Eagle Hall, 7101 University Ave. in Texarkana, Texas.

