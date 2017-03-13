SAU-Tech chancellor: Aviation hub is 'a gem'
The new chancellor of Southern Arkansas University-Tech toured the school's Airframe building at the Texarkana Regional Airport along with community leaders to learn more about the aviation programs. Chancellor Jason Morrison, Texarkana Mayor Ruth Penney Bell and Mayor Bob Bruggeman of Texarkana, Texas, were among those who toured with SAU-Tech Aviation Program Coordinator Bill Archer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|wild_for_jesus
|10
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Feb 20
|Trustnobody1234
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb 19
|Texarkanacc
|19
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|curious
|24
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC