SAU-Tech chancellor: Aviation hub is 'a gem'

The new chancellor of Southern Arkansas University-Tech toured the school's Airframe building at the Texarkana Regional Airport along with community leaders to learn more about the aviation programs. Chancellor Jason Morrison, Texarkana Mayor Ruth Penney Bell and Mayor Bob Bruggeman of Texarkana, Texas, were among those who toured with SAU-Tech Aviation Program Coordinator Bill Archer.

