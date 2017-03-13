RMHC hosts centennial celebration for Texarkana native Scott Joplin
One of Texarkana's most beloved residents, Scott Joplin, receives a grand celebration in a three-day, multiple-venue festival at the end of the month. From Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2, the Regional Music Heritage Center presents the Scott Joplin International Centennial Celebration with Joplin's music and more.
