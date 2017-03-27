Out of Control?: Do too many workers expect tips these days?
A housekeeping employee at a local motel started the discussion by posting that few guests seemed to understand they should tip those who clean their rooms. Well, this led to more than a hundred comments and several related posts from those who supported her view and those who think the whole idea of tipping has gotten out of hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|8
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|2
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|3
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Mar 19
|wild_for_jesus
|11
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb '17
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Texarkanacc
|19
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC