Officers Killed in Funeral Procession Memorialized

After 32 years, four De Queen, Arkansas, policemen who were killed in a funeral procession wreck have been memorialized by the city of De Queen for dying in the line of duty. The deaths of the four policemen were part of a bizarre series of events that didn't end until the execution of the man who murdered an Arkansas State Police trooper and a Texarkana, Arkanas, pawnshop owner, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.