Man pleads not guilty to drug, weapon...

Man pleads not guilty to drug, weapons charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A 50-year-old man already facing drug and weapons charges in Miller County, Ark., pleaded not guilty to similar charges at a hearing in a Texarkana federal court Friday. Thomas Tank appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant for arraignment on a three-count indictment at a hearing in Texarkana's downtown federal building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar 25 arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar 20 Crazy guy 8
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Mar 20 Crazy guy 2
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Mar 20 Crazy guy 3
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Mar 19 wild_for_jesus 11
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb '17 George Nunn 1
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Feb '17 Texarkanacc 19
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Miller County was issued at March 29 at 9:33PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC