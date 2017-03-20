Local officials learn about SAU Tech ...

Local officials learn about SAU Tech aviation program

The new chancellor of Southern Arkansas University Tech toured the school's Airframe building at the Texarkana Regional Airport Thursday along with area community leaders to learn more SAU Tech's aviation programs. Chancellor Dr. Jason Morrison, Texarkana, Ark., Mayor Ruth Penney Bell and Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman, along with a council members Josh Davis and Terri Peavy walked through the facility with SAU Tech Aviation Program Coordinator Bill Archer.

