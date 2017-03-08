Juvenile, 13, arrested on tamering with evidence charge in cousin's fatal shooting
Texarkana, Ark., police have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly tampering with evidence in a shooting that killed his 12-year-old cousin on Feb.20. The juvenile male was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after being transported by ambulance, said Officer Kristi Bennett, spokeswoman for TAPD.
