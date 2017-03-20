Junior Cotillion/Annual Spring Ball
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Texarkana Chapter, held its annual Spring Ball on Saturday, March 4, at the Texarkana Country Club. Dressed semi-formally about 80 sixth- through eighth-grade students then participated in the elegant evening, complete with dance cards, contests, prizes, corsages and boutonnieres.
