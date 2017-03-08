Into the Ditch
Sgt. Andy Anthony, with Texarkana, Ark., Police Department, works the scene of a rollover accident Thursday morning at the corner of Preston and Oats streets. The driver of the blue Chevrolet Blazer was traveling on Preston and ran the stop sign, colliding with the white Chevrolet truck and causing the Blazer to roll into the ditch.
