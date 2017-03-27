Hits The Right Notes: Scott Joplin fest celebrates Texarkana's musical heritage
When most people think of Texarkana, for better or worse, the first thing that pops into their head is the Phantom Killer. But for those for whom music is a passion, the name Scott Joplin stands tall atop the list of our area's native sons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|8
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|2
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|3
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Mar 19
|wild_for_jesus
|11
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb '17
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Texarkanacc
|19
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC