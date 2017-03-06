Fouke man sentenced to 30 years in rape of child

A Miller County jury sentenced a Fouke, Ark., man to 30 years in prison Thursday night for the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl who was just 10 and 11 at the time of the abuse. Quentin Kyle Green, 39, was living with the girl's family when the girl first disclosed the abuse, the teen victim testified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.