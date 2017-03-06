Fouke man sentenced to 30 years in ra...

Fouke man sentenced to 30 years in rape of child

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Miller County jury sentenced a Fouke, Ark., man to 30 years in prison Thursday night for the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl who was just 10 and 11 at the time of the abuse. Quentin Kyle Green, 39, was living with the girl's family when the girl first disclosed the abuse, the teen victim testified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Feb 25 wild_for_jesus 9
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Feb 20 Trustnobody1234 2
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb 20 George Nunn 1
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Feb 19 Texarkanacc 19
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Feb 16 JUSTICE 21
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Feb 16 JUSTICE 1
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Feb 12 curious 24
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC