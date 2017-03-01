Former US missionary in Haiti accused of child sexual abuse
U.S. authorities have charged an Arkansas man with sexually abusing children while working as a missionary in Haiti. Daniel Pye became well-known among missionaries in Haiti as he helped coordinate relief efforts in Jacmel after the January 2010 earthquake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|wild_for_jesus
|9
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Feb 20
|Trustnobody1234
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb 19
|Texarkanacc
|19
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC