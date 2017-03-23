Expanded Carry: Should guns be allowe...

Expanded Carry: Should guns be allowed in universities or bars?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

This week Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law a bill that makes it legal for those with proper licensing and training to carry their handguns into previously off-limits spaces, including state universities, government buildings, and even some bars that choose to allow them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Sat arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar 20 Crazy guy 8
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Mar 20 Crazy guy 2
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Mar 20 Crazy guy 3
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Mar 19 wild_for_jesus 11
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb '17 George Nunn 1
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Feb '17 Texarkanacc 19
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Miller County was issued at March 26 at 8:50PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC