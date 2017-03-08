Delta Sigma Theta Sorority presents 2...

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority presents 23 Outstanding Young Men

The Texarkana Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. recently held its 41st Outstanding Young Men presentation at the Texas High School's Daniel Haskins Center. Each year the sorority recognizes the accomplishments of area high school seniors for their outstanding achievements and public service, and this year, 23 young men were recognized.

