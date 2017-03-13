Defense lawyer subpoenas prosecutors in rape case: Suspect accused of raping a child

A Texarkana defense lawyer served Miller County prosecutors with witness subpoenas Monday at a pretrial hearing in a rape case scheduled to go to trial next month. Jared Allen Harper, 34, is facing charges of rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child alleged to have occurred from 2010 to 2014 with a girl who is now 13, according to court records and statements made Monday at a pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom.

