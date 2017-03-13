Cook together, eat together, talk together
Think about it - when was the last time your family sat down to a meal together? I'm not referring to the big family meals we have at holidays, I am referring to all the members who currently live in your household, sitting down at the table to enjoy an everyday meal together. Chances are it has been too long.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|wild_for_jesus
|10
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Feb 20
|Trustnobody1234
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb 19
|Texarkanacc
|19
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
