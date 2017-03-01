City giving away free trees for Arbor Day
City Hall will partner with several local organizations, Texas A&M Forest Service and Arkansas Forestry Commission to give away trees during Texarkana's third annual Arbor Day celebration from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday across from the Rotary Splash Pad at Spring Lake Park. The city invites the public to participate by selecting free trees to take home and plant.
