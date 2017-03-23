Candidate gets head start in race for land commissioner
Tommy Land, candidate for Arkansas land commissioner, speaks with Donna French and Gregg Jones on Thursday during a stop at Newcom Networks on Arkansas Boulevard in Texarkana. A candidate for Arkansas land commissioner got an early start campaigning for next year's election by making an appearance Wednesday in Texarkana.
