Bradley celebrates Conway Days

Today and Saturday, downtown Bradley hosts an arts and crafts festival for this 32nd anniversary of Governor Conway Days, complete with an array of vendors lined up to bring festivalgoers everything from baked goods to clothing, jewelry to plants and housewares. "We will have probably 80 spaces rented of arts, crafts and food this year," said Joe Middlebrooks, president of the Bradley Chamber of Commerce.

