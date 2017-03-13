Bail set at $750K for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death, burying her body
A Miller County judge set bail Friday at $750,000 for a Texarkana man accused of recently stabbing his girlfriend to death and burying her body on a hunting lease in Ogden, Ark. Tony Taylor, 56, appeared before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom for an intial appearance Friday afternoon in a courtroom at the Miller County jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|wild_for_jesus
|10
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Feb 20
|Trustnobody1234
|2
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb 20
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb 19
|Texarkanacc
|19
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|21
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Feb 12
|curious
|24
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC