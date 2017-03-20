Arkansas-side workshop focuses on bea...

Arkansas-side workshop focuses on beautification goals

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Making Texarkana, Ark., more inviting to businesses and their customers was the topic of a workshop meeting held Thursday by the city Planning Commission. Over lunch in the City Hall board room, commissioners and officials discussed beautification goals for the city with an eye toward eventually revising appearance codes.

