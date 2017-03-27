Arkansas-side man dies in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 30

Dustin Edmonson, 29, of Texarkana, Ark., was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 about 8:50 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the 5 mile marker within the Texarkana, Ark., city limits. Edmonson was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup eastbound in the left lane and failed to stop, colliding with the rear trailer of the 2011 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Jodie Hilliard of Grand Prairie, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.