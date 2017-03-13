Arkansas inmate accused of killing gu...

Arkansas inmate accused of killing guard enters plea

47 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

An Arkansas inmate accused of beating a female guard to death at the Miller County jail last year has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. The Texarkana Gazette reports that a defense attorney for 27-year-old Tramell Mackenzie Hunter entered the not guilty plea on Hunter's behalf Tuesday.

