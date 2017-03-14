Arkansas House Resolution Pushes For Future I-49 Completion
Interstate 49 will one day connect from New Orleans all the way to Winnipeg, Canada. It turns out Arkansas is to blame for being the majority of the missing piece of this cross-country connection.
